NEW YORK, June 15 The euro extended losses versus the yen and dollar on Friday to hit global session lows as investors sought safety ahead of Sunday's crucial Greek elections.

The euro fell as low at 99.05 yen and last traded at 99.14, down 1.1 percent on the day.

The euro also hit a session low of $1.2590 against the dollar and last traded at $1.2598, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.