NEW YORK, June 19 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday, hitting session highs, on technical buying.

Traders said stops were triggered above the $1.2625/30 area, adding that euro buying on dips by Middle Eastern accounts has been a theme so far on Tuesday.

The euro hit session highs of $1.2647 and was last at $1.2645, up 0.5 percent on the day.