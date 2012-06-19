BRIEF-Titan Medical announces marketed offering of units
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund continued development work in connection with company's sport surgical system
NEW YORK, June 19 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday, hitting session highs, on technical buying.
Traders said stops were triggered above the $1.2625/30 area, adding that euro buying on dips by Middle Eastern accounts has been a theme so far on Tuesday.
The euro hit session highs of $1.2647 and was last at $1.2645, up 0.5 percent on the day.
* Friendswood Capital Corp files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJIIfT)