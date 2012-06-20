U.S. to sell $72 billion in 3-month, 6-month bills next week
WASHINGTON, June 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-month and 6-month bills next week, see:
NEW YORK, June 20 The euro briefly trimmed its losses against the dollar on Wednesday after falling earlier in the wake of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.
It was last at $1.2684, little changed on the day.
Earlier, it had fallen to a session low of $1.2636 after the Fed said it was extending its Operation Twist bond-buying program.
NEW YORK, June 8 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell a fourth straight week to their lowest levels since November in line with lower U.S. Treasury yields as a result of mixed economic data and political concerns, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.