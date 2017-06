NEW YORK, June 21 The euro dropped further against the U.S. dollar, sliding below $1.26 on Thursday, as investors turned totally risk-averse after data showed more evidence that recovery in the world's largest economy has stalled.

The euro fell as low as $1.2594. It was last at $1.2613, down 0.7 percent, its worst daily performance in three weeks. The euro though fell shy of its 10-day moving average of $1.2590 and next target would be the 20-day average at $1.2534.