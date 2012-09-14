NEW YORK, Sept 14 The euro extended gains against the dollar and yen on Friday after data showing this month's U.S. consumer confidence index rising to its highest since May.

The euro rose to $1.3168, its highest since early May. It was last at $1.3164, up 1.3 percent. Against the yen, the euro surged more than 2 percent to 103.00 yen, a four-month peak as well.