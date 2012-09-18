NEW YORK, Sept 18 The euro extended its declines against the dollar to hit a session low in early New York trade on Tuesday as uncertainty about debt-laden Spain prompted investors to book profits after driving it to a four-month high.

The euro fell as low as $1.3036 on Reuters data and was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3040.

It also dropped to a session low versus the yen at 102.37 .