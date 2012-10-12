BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
NEW YORK Oct 12 The euro gained further against the dollar to hit a session high in early Friday New York trade as stock futures advanced and Spanish bond yields fell.
The euro rose as high as $1.2991 on Reuters data and was last at $1.2987, up 0.5 percent on the day.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.