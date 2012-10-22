NEW YORK Oct 22 The euro rallied to global session highs versus the dollar and yen on Monday as weekend regional elections in Spain buoyed risk appetite.

Against the yen, the euro hit a high of 104.45 yen , its highest since early May. It last traded at 104.42, up 1.1 percent on the day.

Against the dollar, the euro hit a high of $1.3083, its highest since Oct. 18. It last traded at $1.3078, up 0.5 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.