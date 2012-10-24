NEW YORK Oct 24 The euro trimmed losses against the dollar and yen in early New York trade on Wednesday.

The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2976, having fallen to a session low of $1.2918, after disappointing German data stoked worries the euro zone's economic outlook was worsening.

Against the yen, the euro also slipped 0.1 percent to 103.56 yen.