Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
NEW YORK Oct 24 The euro trimmed losses against the dollar and yen in early New York trade on Wednesday.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2976, having fallen to a session low of $1.2918, after disappointing German data stoked worries the euro zone's economic outlook was worsening.
Against the yen, the euro also slipped 0.1 percent to 103.56 yen.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.