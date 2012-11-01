'Wonder Woman' could lift Time Warner shares 20 pct -Barron's
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
NEW YORK Nov 1 The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.
The euro traded as high as $1.2970, matching a session high set earlier in the global session, and was last at $1.2968, up 0.1 percent on the day. Before the release of the data, the euro was at around $1.2958.
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents