NEW YORK Nov 12 The euro erased slight gains
against the U.S. dollar to trade flat on Monday as uncertainty
persisted about Greece's ability to repay its debt.
The euro zone will not authorize more money for Greece on
Monday, despite the country approving a tough 2013 budget,
because there is still no agreement on how to make its debts
sustainable.
The euro last traded flat at $1.2712, not far from a
two-month low of $1.2688 struck on Friday, according to Reuters
data.
Athens has to redeem five billion euros' worth of treasury
bills on Nov. 16 and had been counting on cash from another aid
tranche.
The euro was earlier buoyed by lowered global growth
concerns. China's export growth climbed to a five-month high
above 11 percent, beating expectations and adding to recent data
suggesting the country's seven straight quarters of slowing
economic growth have ended.