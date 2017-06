NEW YORK Nov 19 The euro rose on Monday to its highest level against the dollar in nearly two weeks on optimism that Greece will receive its next tranche of aid and optimism that U.S. lawmakers will reach a deficit-reduction deal by the end of the year.

The euro hit a high of $1.2819, its highest since Nov. 7. It last traded at $1.2814, up 0.6 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

Risk appetite was broad-based, with world stock markets rallying as well.