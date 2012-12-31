NEW YORK Dec 31 The euro erased its losses against the dollar in early New York trade on Monday, with investors closely watching last-minute U.S. budget talks to avert the "fiscal cliff."

The euro was last at $1.3217, little changed on the day.

The Democrat-controlled Senate reconvenes on Monday with only hours to find a legislative solution, most likely a stop-gap deal, that would also have to be passed by the Republican-majority House of Representatives.