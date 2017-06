TREASURIES-Yields fall after U.S. jobs data suggests dovish Fed after June FOMC

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 138,000 last month * 30-, 10-, 7-year yields hit lowest since November * September Fed rate hike seen less likely (Updates prices, adds weekly figures) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields fell to nearly seven-month lows, and short-dated yields touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data suggested cautious Federal Reserve policy b