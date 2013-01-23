NEW YORK Jan 23 The euro hit session lows
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, with traders citing
technical factors.
One trader said dollar buying ahead of the 11:00 am (1600
GMT) fix was probably one reason for the euro's fall, with
others citing Russian selling of the euro zone common currency.
Overall there was across-the-board buying of dollars against the
Canadian dollar, sterling and the Australian dollar.
The euro fell as low as $1.3263 and was last at
$1.3283, down 0.3 percent. Against the yen, the euro dropped to
New York session lows of 117.55 yen and was last at
117.70, down 0.4 percent.
The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 80.044.