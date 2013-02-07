BRIEF-Virnetx, Japanese private equity alliance to launch Gabriel Technologies in Japan
* Virnetx and Japanese private equity alliance to launch Gabriel Technologies in Japan
The euro fell against the dollar on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was perceived by investors as being more cautious in his opening comments at a press conference after the ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. .
The euro was last at $1.3509, down 0.1 percent on the day, and well below the $1.3547 level it changed hands at as Draghi began speaking..
* Virnetx and Japanese private equity alliance to launch Gabriel Technologies in Japan
* Ford Motor Co reports U.S. Sales of 241,126 vehicles in May 2017, up 2.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: