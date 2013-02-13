NEW YORK Feb 13 The euro turned lower against the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen in volatile trade on Wednesday ahead of a G20 meeting in Moscow later in the week.

The euro last traded at $1.3438, down 0.1 percent on the day.

The euro last traded at 125.48 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

"There is some cross-rate currency activity going on, with selling of euro/yen weighing on euro/dollar" said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.

"Investors overall are wary to push the yen much lower ahead of the G20 meeting and there is a bias for some give-back after the massive decline of the yen over the past few months," he said.