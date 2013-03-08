BRIEF-Albertsons Companies acquires MedCart Specialty Pharmacy
* MedCart Specialty Pharmacy to operate as a new business unit under Albertsons Companies pharmacy team structure
NEW YORK, March 8 The euro fell against the dollar on Friday to its lowest since mid-December after a report showed U.S. employers stepped up hiring in February, suggesting the economy has enough momentum to withstand the blow from higher taxes and deep government spending cuts. .
The euro was last down 1 percent at $1.2970 after falling as low as $1.2955.
* MedCart Specialty Pharmacy to operate as a new business unit under Albertsons Companies pharmacy team structure
* Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says "clear that Aetna decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters out of Connecticut"