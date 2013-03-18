BRIEF-Kane Biotech announces private placement offering
* Intention of company to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 33.3 million units at $0.12 per unit
NEW YORK, March 18 The euro trimmed some losses against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Monday after a Greek Finance Ministry source said the Eurogroup will give Cyprus more flexibility on bank levy.
The euro last traded at $1.2957, down 0.9 percent on the day, and recovering slightly from a low around $1.2939 before the news.
The euro had come under heavy pressure after a Cypriot plan to tax bank deposits as part of an EU bailout deal sparked fears the euro zone's larger troubled economies such as Spain and Italy may follow suit.
* Has entered into an agreement with its lenders to amend certain terms of company's debt facility that closed in march 2015