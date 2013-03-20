UPDATE 2-After India's growth slumps, finance minister looks to GST for lift
* Says govt ready to launch GST from July 1 (Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK, March 20 The euro sharply trimmed gains against the dollar on Wednesday after the Cyprus government denied media reports of a deal to sell Cyprus Popular Bank to Russian investors.
The euro fell to around $1.2927 after the headline from around $1.2956. It was last at $1.2932, still up 0.4 percent on the day.
* Says govt ready to launch GST from July 1 (Adds details, quotes)
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (Recasts, adds details, updates prices)