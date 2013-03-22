Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day losing run on upbeat data, weaker yen
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing run, lifted by upbeat domestic data and a weaker yen.
NEW YORK, March 22 The euro quickly trimmed gains against the dollar on Friday after Market News International reported, citing sources, that the European Central Bank has rejected changes that a Cyprus parliamentary committee has made on the bank deposit levy.
The euro quickly dropped to $1.2959 after hitting a one-week high of $1.3002. It was last at $1.2974, still up 0.6 percent on the day.
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing run, lifted by upbeat domestic data and a weaker yen.
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority