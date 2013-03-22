Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day losing run on upbeat data, weaker yen
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing run, lifted by upbeat domestic data and a weaker yen.
NEW YORK, March 22 The euro extended gains versus the dollar and yen in late trade on Friday after two euro zone sources told Reuters finance ministers of the 17-nation euro zone will hold talks on Sunday on the bailout crisis in Cyprus.
The euro rose as high as $1.3004, just below a session peak, compared with $1.2986 before the news. It was last at $1.3004, up 0.8 percent on the day.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.4 percent to 122.85 yen .
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing run, lifted by upbeat domestic data and a weaker yen.
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority