NEW YORK, March 22 The euro extended gains versus the dollar and yen in late trade on Friday after two euro zone sources told Reuters finance ministers of the 17-nation euro zone will hold talks on Sunday on the bailout crisis in Cyprus.

The euro rose as high as $1.3004, just below a session peak, compared with $1.2986 before the news. It was last at $1.3004, up 0.8 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro rose 0.4 percent to 122.85 yen .