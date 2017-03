NEW YORK, June 7 The euro fell to the day's lows against the dollar on Friday after a reasonably healthy U.S. jobs report for May.

The euro touched session lows below $1.32 and was last at $1.3203, down 0.3 percent.

The dollar also massively trimmed losses against the yen. It was down 1.3 percent before the release of the jobs data, but rose to 96.62 yen, still down on the day, but just by 0.3 percent.