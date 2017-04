NEW YORK, July 9 The euro dropped to a session low against the dollar on Tuesday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's lowered Italy's sovereign credit rating.

The euro fell as low as $1.2754, a three-month low, and was last at $1.2767, down 0.8 percent on the day.

The S&P cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB from BBB-plus. The outlook is negative.