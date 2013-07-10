NEW YORK, July 10 The euro's gains against the
dollar accelerated in mid-morning New York trade on Wednesday,
reaching a session high shortly after weak U.S. data.
The euro rose as high as $1.2838 and last traded at
$1.2834, up 0.4 percent on the day.
The session peak occurred shortly after U.S. data showed
wholesale inventories falling in May by the most in over a year
and a half.
The drop was the second straight monthly decline and a sign
that restocking by businesses could weigh against economic
growth in the second quarter.
The euro also rebounded from a three-month low of $1.2754 on
Tuesday after European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen
said the central bank's guidance on interest rates staying at a
record low extended beyond 12 months.