NEW YORK, July 10 The dollar fell more than 1 percent against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting dented expectations the U.S. central bank will begin reducing stimulus as early as September.

The euro rose 1.1 percent to $1.2919, having risen to a session peak of $1.2945, according to Reuters data.

The dollar fell 1.2 percent to 99.91 yen, after hitting a session low of 99.62.