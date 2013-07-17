NEW YORK, July 17 The dollar extended its gains versus the euro and yen and hit session highs in mid-morning trade on Wednesday.

The euro fell as low as $1.3084, according to Reuters data, and was last down 0.5 percent at $1.3099.

The dollar rose to 99.93 yen, and was last at 99.89 yen, up 0.8 percent on the day.

Traders are closely watching the Q-and-A session of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony, which could provide clarity on the Fed's plan to wind down its asset purchases.

In prepared remarks released earlier, Bernanke said the central bank still expects to begin reducing stimulus this year, but that could change depending on the economic outlook.