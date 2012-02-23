NEW YORK Feb 23 The euro extended gains against the dollar and yen on Thursday, hitting fresh 2-1/2-month and 3-1/2-month peaks, respectively, as stop-losses were triggered, traders said.

The euro rose as high as $1.33747, its highest since mid-December and was last changing hands at $1.33650, up 0.9 percent. Stops were reportedly triggered above $1.3350.

Against the yen, the euro climbed to 106.999 yen , its strongest level since Nov. 9. It was last trading at 106.910, up 0.6 percent on the day.