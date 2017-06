NEW YORK, April 17 The euro turned positive against the dollar in the New York session on Tuesday, as U.S. stocks gained momentum, with the single currency's failure to break below a key support level spurring investors to buy it back.

The euro failed to get below the $1.3102 area, the 200-hour moving average, said Greg Michalowski, chief analysts at online FX broker FXDD, and that led to a reversal.

In late morning trading, the euro was slightly higher at $1.3146, while the three key U.S. stock indexes were up more than 1 percent on the day.