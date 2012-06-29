UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
NEW YORK, June 29 The euro extended its rally against the dollar to hit a session high in early trade on Friday after European leaders agreed on action aimed at lowering the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain and create a single supervisory body for euro area banks.
The euro climbed as high as $1.2649 on Reuters data, the strongest since June 21. It was last at $1.2639, up 1.6 percent on the day.
* Decisions will depend on outcome of Eurogroup meeting (Adds detail, background, quotes)
* Royce & Associates LP reports 13.61 percent passive stake in Supreme Industries Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBWscd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)