NEW YORK, June 29 The euro extended its rally against the dollar to hit a session high in early trade on Friday after European leaders agreed on action aimed at lowering the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain and create a single supervisory body for euro area banks.

The euro climbed as high as $1.2649 on Reuters data, the strongest since June 21. It was last at $1.2639, up 1.6 percent on the day.