NEW YORK, July 16 The euro turned positive against the U.S. dollar on Monday, hitting New York session highs, bolstered by gains in European equities, with Wall Street shares trimming losses as well.

The euro rose to $1.2268, the day's high in the New York session, up 0.1 percent. European shares were also up slightly on the day while U.S. equities cut losses.

Traders, however, said there are euro offers in the $1.2290/$1.2300 area.