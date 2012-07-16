Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
NEW YORK, July 16 The euro turned positive against the U.S. dollar on Monday, hitting New York session highs, bolstered by gains in European equities, with Wall Street shares trimming losses as well.
The euro rose to $1.2268, the day's high in the New York session, up 0.1 percent. European shares were also up slightly on the day while U.S. equities cut losses.
Traders, however, said there are euro offers in the $1.2290/$1.2300 area.
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.