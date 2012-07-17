NEW YORK, July 17 The euro extended losses on
Tuesday, hitting a fresh 3-1/2-year low against sterling and a
record low versus the Australian dollar as selling accelerated
after Federal Reserve Chairman offered no details on further
U.S. monetary stimulus.
Bernanke's comments instantly pushed the U.S. dollar higher
across the board, especially against the euro, and the euro zone
common currency's losses spilled over to other euro pairs.
The euro fell below $1.22 against the dollar, hitting a low
of $1.2187. It dropped to 78.27 pence versus sterling
, its lowest since November 2008 and hit a record
trough against the Australian dollar at A$1.18988.