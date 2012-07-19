NEW YORK, July 19 The euro hit session lows
against the dollar on Thursday after German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said the Spanish government is liable for
European aid to the country's banks.
Ahead of a parliamentary vote on aid for Spanish banks,
Schaeuble said just the mere perception of insolvency risk in
Spain could cause contagion in the euro zone.
The euro was last at $1.2252, hitting a session low
of $1.2250 and down 0.1 percent on the day.
"There's a lot of back and forth like a roller-coaster on
who's liable for Spanish aid," said Boris Schlossberg, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York.
"Basically, the Germans are being strict that the liability
stays with the sovereign and all that does is exacerbate the
debt burden of the sovereign and the market doesn't like that."