CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases, central bank chief sees no rate hike until end-2018

* Zloty retreats and other CEE currencies are mixed * Investors hold breath before British vote and ECB meeting * Romania to scale back wage hikes; leu eases (Recasts with Polish central bank decision and comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 7 The zloty weakened against the euro on Wednesday as the Polish central bank kept interest rates on hold and its governor reiterated that he did not expect them to rise until the end of next year. Central European as