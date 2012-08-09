5-Star's Sicilian support swells ahead of triple election
PALERMO, Italy, June 7 Giovanni Costanza is unemployed, has five children, cannot get any state care for his profoundly deaf son and is struggling to make ends meet.
NEW YORK Aug 9 Th euro extended losses against the dollar on Thursday, hitting session lows and briefly dipping below stops around the $1.2290 level, with traders saying investors are still consolidating recent gains in the euro.
The euro fell as low as $1.2284 and was last at $1.2292, down 0.6 percent on the day.
PALERMO, Italy, June 7 Giovanni Costanza is unemployed, has five children, cannot get any state care for his profoundly deaf son and is struggling to make ends meet.
LONDON, June 7 The smoothly executed rescue of Spain's struggling Banco Popular prodded European banking stocks higher on Wednesday in financial markets dominated by caution ahead of a trio of major events on Thursday.