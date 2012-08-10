BRIEF-Lung Therapeutics raises $14.3 million series B financing
* Lung Therapeutics, Inc. Raises $14.3 million series b financing to treat unmet needs in lung disease and fibrosis
NEW YORK Aug 10 The euro fell to one-week lows against the U.S. dollar on Friday, taking out stop losses at $1.2250 and $1.2240, traders said, in a market that has been generally risk-averse.
The euro fell to $1.2239, the lowest since Aug. 3 and was last at $1.2249, down 0.5 percent on the day.
* Lung Therapeutics, Inc. Raises $14.3 million series b financing to treat unmet needs in lung disease and fibrosis
* Princeton growth ventures says it has obtained backing of up to $300 million from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus