NEW YORK, Aug. 17 The euro extended losses versus the dollar on Friday after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment improving in early August to its highest level in three months.

Sales at retailers and low mortgage rates spurred Americans to boost their buying plans.

The euro fell below $1.23 to hit a global session low of $1.2295. It last traded at $1.2304, down 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.