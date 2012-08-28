BRIEF-Tenet reports pricing of its private offering of senior secured and unsecured notes
* Tenet announces pricing of its private offering of senior secured and unsecured notes to refinance $3.541 billion in outstanding notes
NEW YORK Aug 28 The euro extended gains versus the dollar to hit a session high in early trade on Tuesday buoyed by hopes of bond-buying by the European Central Bank to help troubled economies and expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.
The euro climbed as high as $1.2567 on Reuters data and was last up 0.5 percent at $1.2559.
* Jaguar Mining Inc- will issue common shares at a price of CDN$0.44 per share for gross proceeds of approximately US$6 million