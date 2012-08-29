NEW YORK Aug 29 The euro trimmed most losses to trade little changed against the dollar and rose to a session high against the yen on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in stock prices.

The euro was last little changed at $1.2559, off a session trough of $1.2530.

It climbed to a session high of 98.83 yen and was last up 0.2 percent at 98.74.