* First Republic Bank announces pricing of $200 million series H preferred stock offering
NEW YORK, April 10 The euro fell against the dollar to hit a session low in late Wednesday morning New York trade.
The euro dropped to $1.3055 on Reuters data, moving away from a one-month peak of $1.3121 set earlier in the global session. It was last at $1.3057, down 0.2 percent on the day.
* Hertz Global Holdings announces pricing of $1.25 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation