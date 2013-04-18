NEW YORK, April 18 The euro extended gains versus the dollar in early New York trade on Thursday, rebounding from steep losses in the previous day.

The euro rose as high as $1.3076, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3067, up 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro slid more than 1 percent on Wednesday after ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying the bank could ease further if economic data warrants it.