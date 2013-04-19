NEW YORK, April 19 The euro extended gains versus the dollar to hit a session high in early New York trade on Friday.

The euro rose as high as $1.3119 on Reuters data and was last at $1.3115, up 0.5 percent on the day.

The jump in the euro came as European Central Bank board member Jens Weidmann said interest rates in Europe are appropriate given current conditions. But if economic data worsens, rates should be checked again, he said.