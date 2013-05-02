NEW YORK May 2 The euro traded little changed
against the dollar in choppy action after European Central
President Mario Draghi told a news conference the ECB's monetary
policy stance will remain accommodative for as long as needed.
The ECB earlier cut its benchmark refinancing rate by 25
basis points to 0.5 percent, its first cut in 10 months.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.3215 after
Draghi spoke, and analysts said the ECB's move and Draghi's
comments boosted hopes the euro zone economy will gradually
recover.
But it later pared those gains and last traded at $1.3176,
flat on the day. Draghi said the euro zone's growth outlook is
subject to downside risks.