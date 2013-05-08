PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 8 The euro hit one-week highs against the dollar on Wednesday as risk appetite increased following upbeat German data the last two days.
Global stocks rallied as well while commodities such as crude oil rose. The euro in tandem climbed as high as $1.3194, a one-week peak. It was last at $1.3181, up 0.8 percent on the day.
German industrial orders and industrial output beat expectations, reducing the chances of a near-term rate cut in the euro zone.
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Japan April industrial output index highest since Oct 2008 – government