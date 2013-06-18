PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, June 18 The euro climbed to a session peak against the dollar in late morning trade on Tuesday, breaking above an option barrier at $1.34.
The euro rose as high as $1.3407, according to Reuters data, a four-month high. It was last at $1.3402, up 0.3 percent on the day.
May 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON/BOSTON, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp has stepped up efforts to persuade investors to vote against climate-related proposals at Wednesday's annual meeting with a campaign of calling, writing and lobbying shareholders in person.