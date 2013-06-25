NEW YORK, June 25 The U.S. dollar extended gains against the yen and euro on Tuesday after data showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose to their highest in nearly five years in May, confirming the housing market's strengthening tone.

The dollar rose against the yen to 97.83 yen from about 97.61 yen before the data, up 0.1 percent on the day.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3069 from the $1.3102 it traded at before the data, down 0.4 percent.