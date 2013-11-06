NEW YORK Nov 6 The euro hit session highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday, with traders citing a Market News report saying a rate cut by the European Central Bank was unlikely despite a drop in inflation.

The Market News report, citing sources, also said inflation alone should not dictate policy.

The euro climbed to the day's peak of $1.3547 and was last at $1.3535, up 0.5 percent, while it rose to session highs of 133.69 yen. The euro was last at 133.65 yen, up 0.7 percent.