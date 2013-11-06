China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK Nov 6 The euro hit session highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday, with traders citing a Market News report saying a rate cut by the European Central Bank was unlikely despite a drop in inflation.
The Market News report, citing sources, also said inflation alone should not dictate policy.
The euro climbed to the day's peak of $1.3547 and was last at $1.3535, up 0.5 percent, while it rose to session highs of 133.69 yen. The euro was last at 133.65 yen, up 0.7 percent.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.