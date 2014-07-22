July 22 The U.S. dollar moved back to trade little changed against the euro, giving up earlier gains which drove the European currency to an eight-month low against the greenback on U.S. inflation data for June.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price Index increased 0.3 percent last month after May's 0.4 percent gain. Gasoline accounted for two-thirds of the rise in prices last month. In the 12 months through June, the CPI increased 2.1 percent after a similar rise in May.

The dollar was last US$1.3479 against the euro, after earlier gaining to $1.3458, the lowest since November 21.