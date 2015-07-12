(Adds comment, details)
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, July 13 The euro fell broadly on
Monday on fading optimism that Greece can secure more funding to
stay afloat as its European partners demanded tough reforms from
the heavily indebted country which is teetering on the verge of
bankruptcy.
The single currency fell more than 0.5 percent to
$1.1090 according to Reuters data, as Greece's 18 euro zone
partners demanded it push legislation through parliament before
starting negotiations on a third bailout programme.
The euro shed 0.3 percent to 135.45 yen and eased
to around 1.0425 Swiss francs from 1.0480 francs late
on Friday as ongoing uncertainty about Greece's future in the
euro zone prompted investors to dump the euro for currencies
considered to be safe havens.
A draft decision from Eurogroup finance ministers showed
demands for Greece to enact tough tax and pension reforms before
financial aid talks can begin. It also included a German
proposal to make Athens take a "time-out" from the euro zone if
it failed to meet the conditions for a loan.
As the latest bailout talks entered a third week, traders
said the uncertainty could prompt more selling of the euro.
"The euro zone meeting has broken up and we don't know much
more other than it looks a lot worse than it did on Friday,"
said Tim Kelleher, head of institutional FX sales at ASB bank in
Auckland.
The euro reversed gains made late last week, when the
currency rose to $1.1215 as investors bet that Athens would
forge a debt deal with its European creditors, while a rebound
in Chinese shares had prompted demand for riskier assets.
But as euro zone finance ministers failed to reach a final
agreement on a bailout package at the weekend meeting amid
fraying tempers among members, markets braced for more
uncertainty in the coming days.
Analysts said they expected the euro to bob around the
$1.10-$1.12 region as investors waited to see whether Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would be able to pass the proposed
austerity package amid opposition from his leftist coalition.
"I don't think we are going to get a move of more than 2
percent (in euro/dollar)," said Adam Myers, senior FX strategist
at Credit Agricole in London. "However, if there are signs that
Greece is going to go out (of the euro zone), then we could have
a bigger move."
(Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson in London; Editing by
Gareth Jones)