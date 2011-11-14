LONDON Nov 14 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Monday as Italian government bond yields rose and the cost of insuring against a default by Italy climbed.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.36721 on trading platform EBS, down 0.5 percent on the day, with bids cited around $1.3670. Against the yen, the euro was down 0.8 percent at 105.18 yen.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)